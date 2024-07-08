AirAsia ready to fly to Ningbo China

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 July 2024: AirAsia will regain its position as the largest foreign airline in China with the launch of two new routes from its major hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu to Ningbo, in Zhejiang province.

Ningbo marks AirAsia Group’s 17th destination in China, operated by AirAsia Malaysia (AK) with six total weekly flights. Starting 1 August, travellers can fly directly from Kuala Lumpur or Kota Kinabalu to Ningbo with three weekly flights from each Malaysian city to Ningbo.

To commemorate the launch of the new destination, AirAsia is offering promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu to Ningbo from MYR268 all-in* one way and base fare of CNY138** one way flying from Ningbo.

Until the end of 2025, all Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry to China for tourist visits of up to 15 days.

Ningbo, situated in the eastern part of Zhejiang province, is one of China’s ancient cities, boasting a rich heritage and serving as a vital port city. Renowned for its captivating cultural and historical landmarks, Ningbo is a favoured destination for travellers who seek short getaways. Visitors can explore Tian Yi Ge, China’s oldest library, housed in a weathered building that echoes the cultural essence of the 16th century. Nature enthusiasts can indulge in the breathtaking vistas of Dongqian Lake, offering serene mountain views and picturesque landscapes. The enchanting Xikou Ancient Town also beckons with its flawless landscapes and captivating historical charm. Prepare to immerse yourself in the wealth of cultural heritage awaiting exploration in Ningbo.