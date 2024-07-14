Air France-KLM codeshare with SAS

SINGAPORE, 15 July 2024: Air France-KLM and SAS have signed codeshare and interline agreements, effective 1 September, that allow Air France and KLM customers to access 33 destinations in Northern Europe in addition to flights from SAS hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

The agreements come into force on 1 September 2024, when SAS officially becomes a member of the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France-KLM is one of the founders.

The codeshare agreement will cover a large number of European destinations. Air France and KLM customers get access to 33 destinations in Northern Europe in addition to SAS’ hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. SAS customers get access to 33 European destinations in addition to Air France and KLM’s hubs in Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol. Additional intercontinental destinations will be added to the agreement shortly.

Members of Flying Blue and EuroBonus, the respective loyalty programs of Air France-KLM and SAS, will be able to earn and use Miles/Points on all flights operated from 1 September 2024. Eligible EuroBonus members will also benefit from SkyTeam services and benefits, including SkyPriority and lounge access.

“These agreements mark an important step towards close commercial cooperation between Air France, KLM and SAS,” said Air France-KLM Chief Commercial Officer Angus Clarke. “By connecting our route network and hubs, our customers will benefit from a wide range of European destinations and high-quality services. We look forward to further developing this relationship and to strengthening our position in the Scandinavian region.”

“We are proud to start codeshare flights with our future SkyTeam partner, Air France-KLM, improving our connections and bringing greater benefits to our loyal customers. The cooperation with Air France-KLM holds great opportunities. It will not only attract new passengers to SAS but also increase SAS’s global visibility and accessibility.

“We look forward to a successful and long-term collaboration”, said SAS Chief Commercial Officer Paul Verhagen.

Air France and KLM have jumped to 200 weekly flights between their hubs in Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol and SAS’ hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

SAS flies 44 times a week to Paris-Charles de Gaulle from Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm and 65 times to Amsterdam Schiphol.