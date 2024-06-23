Princess: Double up the cruise credits

SINGAPORE 24 June 2024: Everyone loves to move up the ranks in travel loyalty programmes for better rewards, and Princess Cruises has announced a new Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator programme that offers guests double the cruise credits with the purchase of the inclusive Princess Plus and Premier Packages.

Princess guests sailing with a Princess Plus or Premier Package on voyages between 1 August and 1 December 2024 will receive double the cruise credits to fast-track them closer to their next loyalty tier.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises.

The Captain’s Circle programme features four levels:

Gold: After the first cruise, it includes early booking offers, a members-only onboard event, and access to the onboard Circle Host.

Ruby: With three cruises or 30 cruise days, everything in Gold plus exclusive access to the Captain’s Circle help desk and Princess Platinum Vacation Protection upgrade.

Platinum: With five cruises or 50 cruise days, everything in Ruby plus 50% off MedallionNet Packages, 10% off Lotus Spa treatments, and access to Platinum and Elite Lounge.

Elite: With 15 cruises or 150 cruise days, everything in Platinum plus 10% off at the Shops of Princess, 10% off-shore excursions, priority boarding for ship-to-shore tender service, stateroom mini-bar setup, Grapevine Wine Tasting event, complimentary canapes on formal nights, afternoon tea in the stateroom, laundry and shoe polish services, and priority disembarkation.

Guests booking Princess Plus or Princess Premier add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, speciality dining, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up to 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.