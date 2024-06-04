SINGAPORE, 5 June 2024: Pandaw promotes its unique combo expedition sailing along all navigable stretches of the mighty Mekong River.

This 21-night expedition is a grand tour of Indochina, covering Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, made possible thanks to Pandaw’s ultra-shallow draft vessels. With the initial sailing date for 2024 proving extremely popular and selling out quickly, Pandaw has released exclusive new dates for this one-of-a-kind adventure for the 2025 season, offering a unique opportunity for early bookers.

In its introduction, Pandaw invites guests to “immerse in Indochina’s rich culture, history, and nature in one all-encompassing river adventure, which includes flights and accommodation between cruises. The new 2025 departure dates are expected to be in high demand, so we strongly advise booking early to secure your place on this once-in-a-lifetime experience with Pandaw.”

A Mekong River cruise offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich cultures and stunning scenery of Southeast Asia.

Here are some of the most intriguing highlights:

Experiencing the Floating Life: The Mekong Delta is famous for its floating villages, where houses and shops are built on stilts above the water. You can take a small boat tour through these villages, getting a glimpse into the lives of the local people who live and work on the river in and around the waterways of My Tho, about 70 km south of Ho Chi Minh City.

This epic journey travels along the Mekong River, one of Southeast Asia’s mightiest rivers, thanks to Pandaw’s shallow-draft vessels that can navigate these waters. The cruise includes flights and accommodation between cruises, making it a hassle-free way to explore Indochina’s rich culture, history, and nature.

Join Pandaw on an in-depth exploration of the Mekong River from South to North on a fascinating four-country expedition that combines two of Pandaw’s 10-night Mekong expeditions through Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Sailing all of this mighty river’s navigable stretches, you will learn how one river can support a vast and diverse group of peoples and cultures, all from the comfort of our locally crafted Pandaw vessels.

New for 2024, this cruise expedition sails from central Saigon, (Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), embarking or disembarking in the centre of Vietnam’s bustling metropolis and doing away with the need to transfer by bus a 200 km overland commute to the Mekong River

Trip highlights

Start: Embark at the Saigon city port in downtown Ho Chi Minh City to sail south on a complex network of shipping canals to the Mekong River town of My Tho and then through a maze of waterways in the Mekong Delta to Phnom Penh and via Tonle Sap lake to Siem Reap in Cambodia (gateway to Angkor Wat)

Embark at the Saigon city port in downtown Ho Chi Minh City to sail south on a complex network of shipping canals to the Mekong River town of My Tho and then through a maze of waterways in the Mekong Delta to Phnom Penh and via Tonle Sap lake to Siem Reap in Cambodia (gateway to Angkor Wat) Cruise: Continue along the Mekong River to Laos.

Continue along the Mekong River to Laos. Navigates: The Xayabouri Dam locks in Laos.

The Xayabouri Dam locks in Laos. Stop: Explore charming towns like Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and visit elephant sanctuaries.

Explore charming towns like Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and visit elephant sanctuaries. Cruise: Travel along the Mekong River to Thailand

Travel along the Mekong River to Thailand Stop: Discover the beauty of northern Thailand and visit Chiang Rai.

Discover the beauty of northern Thailand and visit Chiang Rai. End: The cruise ends at the riverside town of Chiang Khong Chiang Rai province, Thailand, with a transfer to Chiang Rai or Chiang Mai for onward flights.

The Full Mekong, Four Country 21-Night Combo Cruise

SAIGON – VIENTIANE

21 nights

FROM USD9,596

To book, visit pandaw.com or contact us at [email protected]

For more details.