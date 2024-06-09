Jetstar Asia launches Krabi flights

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia launched direct service from Singapore to Krabi on 7 June 2024, flying Airbus A320s on the route.

Flight 3K573 departed from Changi Airport Terminal 4, establishing a new direct route to Krabi, which is becoming increasingly popular with Singaporeans as an alternative beach holiday to Phuket. Krabi airport is around 100 km from Phuket’s island’s airport, which is fast reaching full capacity for flight slots.

The Singapore low-cost carrier now serves the Singapore – Krabi route with six weekly flights amounting to around 60,000 low fares between Singapore and the popular holiday destination annually.

The split schedule means three weekly services take off from Singapore in the morning and land in Krabi less than two hours later, giving travellers a whole day to enjoy the stunning holiday hotspot. For those travelling from Europe and Australia, there are three convenient evening flights each week, providing excellent connectivity for those wanting to visit Krabi via Singapore.

Krabi is renowned for its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters, as well as an abundance of recreational activities, including hot springs, wildlife sanctuaries and limestone cliffs that attract rock climbing enthusiasts from around the world.

Jetstar Asia CEO, John Simeone, said this was the first of three exciting routes Jetstar Asia was launching in June as they continue to expand their network.

“Thailand remains incredibly popular with our customers so it’s great to add beautiful Krabi to our network alongside Bangkok and Phuket,” Simeone said. “And with the choice of morning or evening services, it’s not just Singaporeans who are excited about this new Jetstar route as those travelling from Australia can enjoy seamless connectivity through Singapore on our Jetstar Airways’ (JQ) services from Melbourne and Perth.”