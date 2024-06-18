Airlines enjoy return to profit

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 June 2024: Asia Pacific airlines reported a strong rebound in 2023, following three consecutive years of losses according to preliminary financial performance figures released on 18 June by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA).

Combined net earnings totalled a solid USD8.8 billion for the calendar year on the back of healthy travel demand in both leisure and business sectors regionally and worldwide.

The lifting of the final remaining pandemic-induced travel restrictions facilitated the resurgence of travel demand in 2023, leading to a 130.7% increase in international passenger traffic as measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK). Conversely, international air cargo demand, measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK), saw a 2.8% annual decline, driven by inflationary pressures, a robust US Dollar and consequent downturn in demand for goods.

For the year, Asia Pacific airlines’ operating revenues totalled USD198.1 billion, a 54.8% jump from the USD128.0 billion recorded in 2022.

Combined passenger revenue more than doubled, by 105.4% to USD151.5 billion, driven by the sturdy growth in passenger demand. However, passenger yields declined by 6.7% to 8.6 cents per RPK, reflecting the steady flight increases. Meanwhile, aggregated cargo revenue fell by 43.3% to USD21 billion in 2023, driven by weakness in trade activity and easing freight rates, as reflected in the 41.7% drop in cargo yields to 33.6 cents per FTK. Despite the decline, average cargo yields remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, operating expenses rose by 30.9% to a combined total of USD182.6 billion in 2023, in tandem with the ramp-up in flight frequencies and restoration of networks. Fuel expenditure rose by 41.5% to USD57.7 billion, partly mitigated by a 20.0% fall in global jet fuel prices to an average of USD113.4 per barrel. The share of fuel expenditure as a percentage of total operating costs increased by 2.4 percentage points to 31.6%. Meanwhile, non-fuel costs increased by 26.5% to USD124.9 billion as a result of higher expenditure on staff as well as landing fees and enroute charges.

AAPA Director General Subhas Menon commented on the financial results: “In 2023, Asia Pacific airlines made a welcome turnaround following three consecutive years of steep losses during the Covid-19 pandemic years. The region’s carriers recorded a significant operating profit margin of 7.8%, compared to the -9.3% posted in 2022. Asian airlines benefitted from the vigorous recovery in passenger demand. While still relatively high compared to historical averages, the oil price declined, alleviating cost pressures stemming from persistent inflation and a robust US Dollar.”

He noted: “The outlook for Asian airlines is generally positive, as demand for air travel globally continues to be strong, complemented by resurgent growth in international air cargo markets. The region’s carriers continue to face numerous challenges, including delayed deployment of additional capacity due to supply chain constraints and persistent cost pressures.”

“Notwithstanding, Asia Pacific airlines remain nimble and proactive, seeking to open new routes and meet customer demand. Improving cost efficiency and profitability, as well as keeping the focus on safety standards and sustainability targets, are ongoing priorities.”