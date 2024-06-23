AirAsia flies to Sihanoukville

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 June 2024: AirAsia will resume direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville, a southern coastal city in Cambodia, on 3 July, ending a four-year pause caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First reported by Khmer Times last Thursday, quoting a statement issued by the group’s startup AirAsia Cambodia, AirAsia (AK), based in Kuala Lumpur, will start three weekly direct flights on 3 July, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Khmer Times quoted the Civil Aviation Under-Secretary of State and Spokesman for the Secretariat of State Sin Chansereyvutha, saying “the airline had already flown the Kuala Lumpur-Sihanoukville flight route, but flight service was shut down due to the outbreak of Covid-19.”

“Now the economic situation seems to be improving, which is the reason the airline decided to resume its flight service,” Chansereyvutha told Khmer Times.

AirAsia will deploy an A320 with 180 seats for the nonstop flights. The flight time is one hour and 50 minutes.

Flight AK264 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 1210 and arrive in Sihanoukville (KOS) at 1300.

Flight AK265 will depart Sihanoukville at 1330 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1620.

A Google Flights check shows the starting roundtrip fare is pegged at USD124 ex-Kuala Lumpur and USD128 return ex-Sihanoukville. Fare analysts suggest the average roundtrip fare during July will be USD99, rising to USD110 in August and eventually USD137 by December.

AirAsia Cambodia (flight code KT) started daily operations between three destinations, Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville, on 2 May 2024, using two A320 aircraft based at Phnom Penh International Airport. Since then, AirAsia has increased frequencies to four daily flights between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap and four daily flights between Sihanoukville and Siem Reap.

AirAsia’s international network links Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville to over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond, such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia, via the airline group’s hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Bangkok, Thailand.