SINGAPORE, 24 May 2024: Pandaw has released new dates for its popular River & Land Tour taking intrepid travellers on an adventure to discover the true Highlignts of India.

It combines the 14-night expedition along the River Ganges with a visit to the Taj Mahal, plus overnight stays in the ‘pink city’ of Jaipur, Delhi and Varanasi, making the trip a real bucket list experience.

This 22-night tour is the perfect way to experience the best that India has to offer whilst also discovering more off-the-beaten-path destinations thanks to our low-draft river vessels. With high demand for India adventures, Pandaw advises early bookings to secure your preferred stateroom and your journey through India with Pandaw.

Highlights of India include Pandaw’s 14-night expedition along the Ganges and guided tours of the famous Taj Mahal in Agra, Kolkata, Delhi, and Jaipur.

Stay over and explore Jaipur

Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, is a featured destination on the tour, giving guests more time to explore the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan. It’s a popular tourist destination known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning forts and palaces.

Here are some of the top must-see attractions to visit in Jaipur:

Amer Fort: A majestic hilltop fort overlooking Maota Lake. Amer Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and showcases a beautiful fusion of Mughal and Rajput architecture. You can even ride an elephant up to the fort for an unforgettable experience.

This iconic landmark is a five-story-high structure with a unique honeycomb design. It was built to allow the royal women to observe street life below while remaining unseen.

City Palace: The former residence of the Jaipur royal family, the City Palace is a sprawling complex of courtyards, gardens, and buildings. Here, you can see a dazzling array of Rajput art and artefacts.

Jantar Mantar: Jantar Mantar is the largest stone astronomical observatory in the world. It was built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in the 18 th century and consists of a collection of strange and wonderful astronomical instruments.

Nahargarh Fort: Nahargarh Fort is one of the three forts that overlook Jaipur. It offers stunning city views and was used as a retreat by the royal family.

The once-in-a-lifetime 22-night Highlights of India, now available for all departure dates, is the epitome of comfort and style, offering the perfect way to experience the best that India has to offer.

To book, visit pandaw.com or contact Pandaw’s sales team at [email protected].

From September 2024, Pandaw has announced that its India expeditions will be all-inclusive, with complimentary local beers, spirits, mixers, and soft drinks for all guests. Select house wines are also included free of charge during lunch and dinner only.

There is an exception to free-flow drinks during cruises. The Upper Ganges segment of this itinerary passes through the state of Bihar, where it is illegal to serve any drinks containing alcohol.

Highlights of India

NEW DELHI TO VARANASI

22 nights

FROM USD6,627 PP

