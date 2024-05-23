Sun and Star Princess unveil Sanctuary Collection

SINGAPORE, 24 May 2024: Princess Cruises is introducing the next-level Sanctuary Collection aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess as the newest ships debut with the select, all-inclusive experience in October 2024.

Aboard Sun Princess, the Sanctuary Club is now reserved exclusively for Sanctuary Collection guests who access the private entry via their Princess Medallion.

As the name suggests, guests in the Sanctuary Collection enjoy exclusive access to the ship’s top deck retreat area and a host of additional and high-end amenities designed to enhance their voyage. These indulgences include exclusive private dining and relaxation areas, a luxurious stateroom experience, and the Princess Premier bundle to round out the all-inclusive allure of the Sanctuary experience. Princess Premier offerings include:

Premier Beverage Package (covering drinks up to USD20, champagne by the glass, speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water, as well as 25% off bottles of wine).

Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink and 5G for up to four devices.

Daily crew appreciation (gratuities).

Two nights of speciality dining.

The new Sanctuary Collection aboard Sun Princess includes three levels of stateroom types – Signature Collection Suites (80), Mini-Suites (123), and Premium Deluxe Balconies (12).

Sanctuary Collection staterooms are available starting with the 14 October 2024 voyage on Sun Princess and the 4 October 2025 voyage on Star Princess.