LANGKAWI, 27 May 2024: The Langkawi Satun Fishing Thru Andaman 2024 event held from 17 to 19 May attracted 210 top anglers from Malaysia and Thailand, further cementing its position as an important calendar event for Southeast Asia’s angling community.

The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) hosted the prestigious tournament in partnership with the Tourism & Sports Department of Satun Province.

Photo credit: LADA. Satun’s team wins the top prize.

Royal Appearances

The tournament was graced by Tunku Mahkota Kedah, Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin, and Che Puan Nur Julie Ariff, adding a touch of royalty to the competitive event.

Spectacular Catches

Anglers vied for the best catches, including Giant Trevally, Grouper, Red Snapper, Barracuda, and other prized species.

Stunning Venues

The competition commenced in the beautiful locale of Satun, Thailand, and concluded with an electrifying weigh-in event in Langkawi, Malaysia.

Winners and Prizes

Top Team: The Pran Tah-Le team from Thailand emerged victorious, winning the MYR20,000 prize money for the Heaviest Fish Team category with a remarkable 48.2 kg catch. Their captain also secured MYR1,500 for the best captain category.

Runner-Ups

LADA’s Welfare and Sports Club from Malaysia claimed second place with a 35.7 kg catch, earning MYR5,000. The Public Works Department team followed closely, taking third place with a 33.5 kg catch and receiving MYR3,000.

Why This Event Mattered

Cultural Exchange: The tournament showcased incredible fishing talent and fostered unity and camaraderie between the Malaysian and Thai communities.

Economic Boost: Event tourism benefits the region and local businesses and enhances the profile of Langkawi and Satun as prime sports fishing destinations. It also illustrates the potential for tourism cooperation between Langkawi and Thailand’s southwest provinces bordering the Andaman Sea and close to Malaysia.

Role of Sports in Tourism

Langkawi has been actively developing sports events to boost sports tourism. Here are some key strategies adopted by LADA:

Established Events: Langkawi already hosts successful annual events like the Royal Langkawi International Regatta (sailing) and the Ironman Triathlon, attracting international competitors and spectators.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration between government bodies and tourism authorities plays a role in securing sponsorships and promoting these events effectively.

Variety of Sports: The focus is on a broad range of sports to cater to different interests, including water sports (sailing, regattas), cycling (Ironman), and potentially fishing tournaments like the recent Langkawi Satun Fishing Thru Andaman.

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my