Scroll down the search to pet-friendly

SINGAPORE, 29 Mar 2024: Digital travel platform Agoda has expanded its partner marketing portfolio, providing a new way for hotel and accommodation partners to reach consumers through dedicated landing pages matching travellers’ top-themed searches.

Using data insights, Agoda has launched the ‘Top Stays Anywhere’ initiative in Thailand with 16 distinct themes that resonate with travellers’ preferences.

These themes include various options across travel budgets and traveller interests, including private islands, seaside villas, beach cabanas, and family-friendly and pet-friendly accommodations. Each dedicated page offers a list of accommodations by Agoda’s specialist teams.

Agoda senior country director for Thailand Pierre Honne said: “Often travellers are looking for very specific types of holiday experiences, so we curated these landing pages to quickly allow travellers with high intent to travel to connect with properties that excel in delivering those experiences, whether that’s pet-friendly spots or rooftop hotels in Bangkok. For partners, it’s another way Agoda supports their ambitions to grow their business and optimise their inventory.”

Agoda’s initiative typifies the company’s data-driven approach to supporting its partners to attract more business, harnessing the intel from today’s customer travel search behaviours.

“The initiative not only aligns with travellers’ specific preferences but also opens up new avenues for hotels and accommodation providers to increase their visibility among potential customers. The thematic landing pages act as a bridge, connecting properties with consumers with a demonstrated interest in particular experiences. With Agoda at the forefront, leveraging robust search analytics, hotels are well-positioned to capitalise on up-to-the-minute travel trends and stay competitive in a dynamic market landscape”, Honne added.

Agoda launching thematic pages with the following URLs.

1. Private islands – agoda.com/privateislandth

2. Seaside villas – agoda.com/seasidevillas

3. Beach cabanas – agoda.com/beachcabanas

4. Family beach villas – agoda.com/familybeachvillas

5. Budget-friendly beach – agoda.com/budgetfriendlybeach

6. Hill tribe village – agoda.com/hilltribevillageth

7. Traditional guest house – agoda.com/traditionalguesthouseth

8. Historic Chiang Mai – agoda.com/historicchiangmai

9. Boutique hotels Bangkok – agoda.com/boutiquehotelsbangkok

10. Service apartments Bangkok – agoda.com/servicedapartmentsbangkok

11. Bangkok rooftop hotels – agoda.com/bangkokrooftophotels

12. Romantic getaways – agoda.com/romanticgetawayth

13. Pet friendly – agoda.com/petfriendlyth

14. Family friendly – agoda.com/familyfriendlyth

15. Mountain view retreats – agoda.com/mountainviewretreatsth

16. Unique Thai countryside – agoda.com/uniquethaicountryside