Penang hosts regional electronics show

GEORGE TOWN, Penang, 27 March 2024: The 4th Edition of Electronics Manufacturing Expo Asia (EMAX) and the third edition of Penang Manufacturing Expo (PMAX) 2024 will be hosted 24 to 26 July at the island’s Setia Spice Convention Centre, NRG Exhibitions reported on Tuesday.

Building on the success of previous editions, EMAX & PMAX 2024 will once again be held at the prestigious Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang, Malaysia.

EMAX & PMAX 2024 will feature a comprehensive range of exhibitors, seminars, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with valuable insights into the latest technologies, trends, and best practices shaping the industry. From chip manufacturers and semiconductor suppliers to equipment providers and industry experts, participants can expect to connect with key players and explore innovative solutions driving the future of electronics and manufacturing.

With a focus on fostering collaboration and driving growth, EMAX & PMAX 2024 will attract participants from over 40 countries, showcasing 200+ leading brands and welcoming more than 8000 visitors.

EMAX & PMAX is supported by:

Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB);

Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB).