Hilton Saigon opens its doors

SINGAPORE, 13 March 2024: Leading global hospitality company Hilton announced this week the opening of Hilton Saigon in the financial and residential hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

This marks the debut of the hotel group’s award-winning flagship brand and the first hotel in the city. A centrepiece in the heart of the metropolis with impressive views, Hilton Saigon embodies the essence of the locality, powered by a passion for service and hospitality.

“Hilton’s entry into Ho Chi Minh City underscores our commitment to bringing Hilton’s brands to where our guests want to be, as we fulfil our ambition of exceeding 1,000 hotels by 2025,” said Hilton Asia Pacific president Alan Watts. “As a gateway city to Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City is a prime destination for business and leisure travellers alike.”

Located just a 30-minute car transfer from the Tan Son Nhat Airport, the hotel is surrounded by famous cultural sites and historical landmarks. Guests can explore the city’s charming heritage buildings, such as the Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, the Saigon Central Post Office, and the Saigon Opera House, all within walking distance from the hotel.

Beyond the neighbourhood, travellers can embark on authentic local excursions such as a picturesque tour of the Mekong Delta, an exciting exploration of the 200-kilometer Cu Chi Tunnel, or a scenic sunset cruise along the Saigon River.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hilton to introduce Hilton Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City. With our deep understanding of the local market and Hilton’s long-standing expertise and legacy, we are confident that Hilton Saigon will set a new precedent in Vietnam’s hospitality landscape,” said Unity Investment Corporation chairman Phan Quang Chat.

The hotel’s 228 guest rooms and suites have stunning views of the Saigon River, enabling guests to take in the essence of Ho Chi Minh City.

The hotel also boasts one of the largest convention facilities in the city, featuring 1,054 square metres of event space. This includes an expansive contemporary pillar-less grand ballroom, accommodating up to 320 wedding guests and 550 for conferences and other large-scale events.

Hilton Saigon joins a portfolio of 14 trading and pipeline Hilton hotels in Vietnam. In December 2023, Hilton also welcomed La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton, which marked the lifestyle brand’s entry into Vietnam.

Hilton Saigon is located at 11 Me Linh Square, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.