Guide tracks Bangkok’s tastemakers

BANGKOK, 29 March 2024: Airbnb launched its first-ever Creative Guide to Bangkok earlier this week, spotlighting Bangkok’s creative landscapes, vibrant neighbourhoods, and local tastemakers.

In line with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) goals to support creative tourism, the guide is curated with local insights from prominent Thai tastemakers and Airbnb Superhosts. It showcases the four neighbourhoods of Talat Noi, Wang Doem, Talat Phlu and Kudi Chin.

Photo credit: ARBNB. Airbnb general manager for Southeast Asia, India Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj.

From street art and local markets to architecture and food, Airbnb’s Creative Guide to Bangkok features the latest creative hangouts, local eats, authentic stays and must-see places. Published in English, Chinese and Thai, the guide will be distributed across Asia-Pacific, including in Thailand’s key travel corridors of China and India, to drum up travel excitement ahead of Songkran.

New data from Airbnb reveals that Thailand was the most visited destination in Southeast Asia by Airbnb guests worldwide in 2023*. Nights booked grew by approximately 60% year-on-year, with the US ranked as the top country of origin for guests worldwide, followed by China, Germany, the UK, and South Korea.*

The capital city remains Thailand’s top destination for Airbnb bookings in 2023 for both international and domestic guests*. Group travel amongst Airbnb guests in Thailand in 2023 increased by almost 80% year-on-year, while solo travel increased by 52% in the same period*.

Airbnb is also seeing a spike in travellers from China and India — two of Thailand’s largest travel markets. Thailand ranked #1 in the top outbound search destinations for Airbnb guests from China during the recent winter season.** Searches by Indian guests on Airbnb for the upcoming Holi and Easter long weekends increased over 200% year-on-year.***

Speaking at the launch, Bangkok’s Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said: “On behalf of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), we’re excited to see Airbnb shining a light on Bangkok’s lesser-known creative neighbourhoods to travellers around the world, especially ahead of Thailand’s biggest festival Songkran.

“Bangkok offers a rich tapestry of cultural and historical attractions, many of which remain undiscovered. In 2022, we launched the 20 Creative Neighborhoods initiative to increase awareness of these diverse communities, each with their local hawkers, shops, galleries, canals and temples. We hope Airbnb’s Creative Guide to Bangkok will inspire more visitors to these unique neighbourhoods, connect with locals and discover what makes each one so special.”

Airbnb general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj added: “Airbnb guests differ from the traditional traveller; they want to explore new places and are keen to immerse themselves in the communities they stay and visit. From the historic area of Wang Doem to the vibrant local markets of Talat Phlu and Kudi Chin and the cultural heritage sites in Talat Noi, Airbnb’s Creative Guide to Bangkok will introduce our guests to the wonders of these unique, lesser-known neighbourhoods. Aligned with the government’s vision, we aim to continue driving a more local, creative and immersive form of travel that will help Thailand become the world’s top homestay destination.”

https://news.airbnb.com/th/bangkok-creative-guide/

*Based on internal Airbnb data for 2023.

**Based on Airbnb mainland China users’ search data from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023 for winter outbound stays with check-in dates between 22 December 2023 and 29 February 2024.

***Based on India users’ search data for the Holi and Easter long weekend with check-in dates between 23 March – 31 March 2024, compared with the same period last year.