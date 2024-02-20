Women in travel meet in the Philippines

BANGKOK, 21 February 2024: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is set to organise PATA International Conference on Women in Travel from 20-22, 2024 March, hosted by the Department of Tourism, Philippines.

“PATA recognises that addressing gender equality in the travel and tourism sector is important to the responsible and sustainable development of the travel and tourism industry,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “Despite comprising almost 50% of the tourism workforce in the Asia Pacific region, women have not received the appreciation and support necessary for their own economic and social prosperity. The event aims to spark meaningful dialogues and creative solutions dedicated to women’s empowerment in the travel sector. It underscores that women’s prosperity is integral to the industry’s success, particularly as we navigate the challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic travel and tourism landscape.”

The three-day conference, featuring industry leaders, will underscore the crucial role of women and the current state of gender diversity in the tourism industry. It will uncover initiatives and strategies towards progress and equality, such as breaking barriers for women’s empowerment in the industry, promoting sustainability with women as agents of change, and fostering women’s leadership development.

The event will not only celebrate women’s achievements and contributions to travel and tourism but also provide an opportunity to critically examine gender disparities in the industry, shedding light on various issues, such as the lack of women in managerial positions.

“I welcome the PATA International Conference on Women in Travel to the Philippines. This event aligns seamlessly with our commitment to promoting diversity and empowering women in the travel and tourism sector. The DOT believes in the transformative power of tourism, not just for the destination but for empowering our women. This conference aims to showcase the country’s dedication to women’s progress, from supporting local entrepreneurship to advocating for gender equality in education. Together, let us shape a future where women play an integral role in the sustainable development of travel and tourism,” said the Philippines’ Tourism Secretary, Christina Garcia Frasco.

“Bohol, with its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant communities, serves as an ideal backdrop for fostering meaningful dialogues on women’s contributions to the industry,” the tourism chief added.

Located in the heart of the Central Visayas region of the Philippines, Bohol is a captivating destination renowned for its stunning landscapes, such as the iconic Chocolate Hills and the Loboc River.

As visitors explore this island province, they encounter a myriad of attractions, from the geological wonders of the Chocolate Hills to the captivating wildlife at the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary in Corella. Beyond its natural allure, Bohol caters to marine enthusiasts with dolphin encounters near Pamilacan Island and coral garden exploration at Panglao, Balicasag, and Cabilao Islands. Adrenaline seekers can find their thrill at Danao’s Adventure Park, while history enthusiasts can delve into Bohol’s rich heritage, featuring old houses, centuries-old stone churches, and watchtowers.

Beyond its natural wonders, Bohol has made significant strides in promoting women’s empowerment through various initiatives. The province actively supports local women in entrepreneurship, providing opportunities for skill development and economic independence. Women-led cooperatives and businesses thrive in sectors like handicrafts and agritourism, showcasing the strength and resilience of Bohol’s female community. Additionally, educational programmes and advocacy efforts foster gender equality, making Bohol a picturesque travel destination and a beacon of progress in empowering women within its vibrant communities.

As the PATA International Conference on Women in Travel is hosted by the Department of Tourism, Philippines, with the full support of PATA, registration is being waived, except for the cost to Bohol and accommodation onsite.

For complimentary registration, visit www.pata.org/pata-international-conference-women-in-travel, and for more information on the event, contact [email protected].

PATA International Conference on Women in Travel aims to be a net-zero carbon event, charging delegates a nominal USD10 carbon offset fee per person.