Vietjet signs MOU to buy A330neo widebodies

SINGAPORE, 23 February 2024: Vietjet Air has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to purchase 20 A330-900 wide-body aircraft.

The aircraft will serve the carrier’s growing long-range network and high-capacity regional services. They will replace the current fleet of leased A330-300s and support network expansion.

Vietjet chief executive officer Dinh Viet Phuong said: “The new A330neo aircraft is a strategic addition to comprehensively modernise Vietjet’s fleet, enhancing operational capabilities to support our global flight network expansion plan. Its fuel-efficient new-generation design aligns with our sustainable development strategy and ESG goals, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. With the introduction of the A330neo, passengers can look forward to longer-range, well-equipped flights with excellent services at more competitive fares.”

Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 can fly 7,200 nm/13,300 km nonstop. At the end of January 2024, the A330 Family had accumulated 1,771 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide.