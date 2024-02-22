US Airlines return to Stockholm Arlanda

SINGAPORE, 23 February 2024: Flight connectivity between Sweden and North America will substantially increase in mid-April when two new long-haul routes will be added to the existing supply from Stockholm Arlanda airport.

Both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are returning and will operate routes from Stockholm Arlanda to Newark and JFK during the summer season of 2024.

The return of the two airlines will raise departures from Stockholm to North America by five flights per day or close to 30 per week.

The news that United Airlines and Delta Air Lines business and leisure travellers, particularly families, during the summer holiday season.

During the summer season, Stockholm Arlanda Airport will have direct routes to several hubs in North America. Air Canada, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines will operate routes to Toronto, Montreal and New York several times a week starting on 10 April (Delta Air Lines), 6 June (United Airlines) and 13 June (Air Canada), respectively, in addition to the routes already served by SAS (Toronto and New York).