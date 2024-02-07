Princess breaks Alaska records

SINGAPORE, 8 February 2024: Princess Cruises reports it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20%.

“With its jaw-dropping landscapes, unspoiled natural beauty and incredible wildlife, Alaska is so much more than a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Princess Cruises chief commercial officer Terry Thornton.

“This is our 55th anniversary of taking guests to the great land, and this soaring interest underscores the importance of securing an Alaska adventure for the upcoming summer season while availability remains.”

Princess Cruises is recognised as a leader in Alaska, having a comprehensive list of options to explore the wonders of Alaska in 2024 and 2025, spanning four to 22-day cruises that feature ‘cruisetours’.

Visiting the awe-inspiring Glacier Bay National Park, the 6th biggest national park in the US, is one of the must-see destinations offering views of majestic glaciers, mountain peaks, and more than 600 species of wildlife, from brown bears to bald eagles and harbour seals.

Cruises to Alaska include Denali National Park, Fairbanks, and Anchorage through ‘cruisetours’ that feature five exclusive, custom-built Princess Lodges located close to national parks. A direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service also takes Princess guests between the ship in Whittier to the Denali area on the same day.

Voyages depart from homeports in San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Whittier (for Anchorage), and Los Angeles, offering guests attractive air service options. Prices for a 2024 or 2025 Princess Alaska vacation start as low as USD399 for a seven-day vacation.