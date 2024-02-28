Marriott and Cathay enhance loyalty benefits

HONG KONG, 29 February 2024: Marriott International announced Tuesday the expansion of travel benefits in its award-winning travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, through a collaboration with Cathay’s Membership programme.

Eligible members will access both programmes’ membership benefits through limited status match offers and accelerated points earning via seamless two-way conversion between Miles and Points.

The strengthened partnership provides Marriott International access to Cathay’s extensive membership base, surpassing 11 million members globally. The airline members are connected with an unparalleled portfolio of nearly 8,800 hotels and resorts globally, which span over 30 leading brands from Marriott Bonvoy.

As of Wednesday, 28 February, Marriott Bonvoy and Cathay members can enjoy many benefits and privileges, such as hotel stay redemptions, two-way points transfer, and enhanced flight and travel package experiences.

Reciprocal benefits

Elevating two-way points conversion: Marriott Bonvoy Points can be mutually exchanged with Asia Miles from Cathay to unlock more exclusive member privileges. With the 2-way conversion programme, three Marriott Bonvoy points can be converted to one Asia Mile, and two Asia Miles can become one Marriott Bonvoy point. Marriott Bonvoy members can transfer their Points to Miles and redeem flight tickets, extra baggage, priority seats, and other travel experiences when they travel with Cathay Pacific.

Limited Time Offer – Fast track to accelerated status upgrades: The partnership enables members to upgrade their status through accelerated and discounted pathways for a limited time. Marriott Bonvoy Gold, Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite members can accelerate to Cathay Silver or Gold status, depending on their membership tier. Meanwhile, Cathay Silver, Gold, and Diamond members can accelerate to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status.

Limited Time Offer – Status matching: Members will have the chance to status match their Marriott Bonvoy and Cathay membership tiers and expand their access to exclusive benefits and offers. Marriott Bonvoy Platinum/Titanium/Ambassador Elite members will be matched to the Cathay Silver membership tier, subject to a limited quota. Cathay Silver/Gold/Diamond members can enjoy equivalent Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.