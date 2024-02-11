Bangkok hosts the annual PTM

BANGKOK, 8 February 2024: Bangkok will host the Pacific Asia Travel Association travel mart at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) from 27 to 29 August after a gap of 20 years since the PTM was last hosted in Bangkok in 2004 at the same convention venue in the heart of the Thai capital.

Photo credit: PATA.

“Thailand has been home to PATA’s HQ since the association relocated from San Francisco to Thailand in 1998… Holding the 47th PATA Travel Mart (PTM) is a celebration of the close partnership between PATA and Thai Tourism over many years,” said PATA Chair Peter Semone. “As the travel and tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region shows promising signs of recovery and robust growth, PATA Travel Mart is particularly timely.

The annual PATA Travel Mart features a one-day conference and a two-day business-to-business travel mart that delivers up to 10,000 business appointments and buyers and sellers from more than 40 destinations across six regions.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid noted: “With nearly 30 million international visitors in 2023 and a recent visa exemption announcement for travellers from more than 60 destinations, Thailand is the perfect setting for all to engage in B2B networking and partnership-building with clients, decision-makers, and exhibitors worldwide.”

The event will convene at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), which has undergone an extensive remake completed in 2022. It is located next to an MRT station with access to the convention centre’s main lobby. New Delhi, India, hosted last year’s PTM after a virtual mart was held in China in 2022 after a two-year pause during the Covid pandemic.

For more information or to register for PATA Travel Mart, please visit https://www.pata.org/pata-travel-mart-2024 or email [email protected].