AirAsia flies to Okinawa

BANGKOK, 12 February 2024: AirAsia expands services to Japan from its Bangkok hub by introducing direct flights from Bangkok Don Mueang airport to Okinawa, a popular holiday destination in Japan’s south.

Four weekly flights to Okinawa will start on 2 April 2024, with services scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Known as the “Hawaii of Japan,” it’s well known for the sightings of giant whale sharks, and foodies love its seafood cuisine. Fares are on sale starting at THB3,490 per trip for bookings through 21 February 2024 for travel from 2 April to 26 October 2024.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya commented: “Based on strong demand, Thai AirAsia (FD) will now be flying direct to Okinawa in Japan for the very first time, marking the second route to Japan flown by Thai AirAsia after we re-introduced flights post-pandemic to Fukuoka in October 2022.”

Okinawa is a major island in south Japan known for its white sand beaches, stunning sea, massive aquarium and unique culture. Home to various tourist destinations, the island also boasts one-of-a-kind Okinawan cuisine, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a new take on Japan.

Thai AirAsia (FD) will operate two direct routes to Japan, Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Fukuoka with daily flights and Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Okinawa four times a week starting 2 April.