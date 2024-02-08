45th IAA World Congress meets in Penang

PENANG, 9 February 2024: Penang anticipates the global spotlight will shine on the island in March 2024 as it hosts the 45th IAA World Congress.

In a press conference held last week, KOMTAR, the IAA World Congress organisers and the co-host, Penang state, unveiled their plans and expressed their readiness to host the 45th International Advertising Association (IAA) World Congress from 6 to 8 March 2024.

Stakeholders said the congress will attract 1000 attendees worldwide, delivering an estimated economic impact of MYR5.836 million for Penang.

“IAA Malaysia and Penang state government proudly stand as the hosts for the groundbreaking 45th IAA World Congress, a historic event that marks the first of its kind in Southeast Asia,” the organisers told the media gathering. “The congress will adopt the theme; “Brand: RE-CODE, for a Better World, Better Life.”



“This congress is not just a convergence of ideas but a celebratory moment, commemorating the 85th Anniversary of IAA Global and the 30th Anniversary of IAA Malaysia, said IAA Malaysia president, vice president of IAA and chair of the World Congress John D Chacko.

The Penang state government noted that the congress would showcase Penang’s investment potential.

“Our strategic alignment aims to create a more resilient and dynamic economic landscape, fostering innovation, job creation, and sustainable development,” said the Chief Minister of Penang the Right Honourable Chow Kon Yeow.

“As the global community converges in Penang, I encourage local businesses, brands, and organisations from various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, semiconductor, real estate, and many more to seize this unique opportunity. Participation in the Congress offers a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration, positioning Penang as a thriving hub for diverse industries,” urged the Chief Minister.

The IAA World Congress also announced collaborations with global entities such as Google, Meta, WARC, ANA, Lions, SEEHER, BBC News, Media Prima, Celcomdigi and iFlytek.

Official Congress Hotel

Amari SPICE Penang