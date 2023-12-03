THAI returns to Istanbul

BANGKOK, 4 December 2023: Thai Airways International launched its daily flight from Bangkok to Istanbul, Turkey, on 2 December and increased the list of codeshare flights on Turkish Airlines that TG passengers can connect with on arrival in Istanbul.

The maiden flight (TG900) of Thai Airlines International used an Airbus A350-900XWB with 322 seats for the inaugural flight.

Flight TG900 departed Bangkok at 2345 and arrived at Istanbul International Airport (IST) at 0605 on the following morning.

The return flight TG901 departed IST at 1630 and arrived in Bangkok at 0535 (the following morning).

THAI returned to Istanbul after a gap of 26 years. It stopped serving the destination in October 1997.

More codeshares with Turkish

Meanwhile, effective 1 December, THAI and Turkish Airlines have expanded their codeshare partnership to allow THAI passengers to connect with Turkish Airlines routes beyond Istanbul. The list now includes the following Turkish Airlines flights, enabling travellers to ticket the entire end-to-end journey with seamless connections and baggage transfer to the final destinations on the codeshare flights.

THAI codeshare flights operated by Turkish Airlines beyond Istanbul.

Istanbul – Ankara

Istanbul – Antalya

Istanbul – Atlanta

Istanbul – Boston

Istanbul – Brussels

Istanbul – Geneva

Istanbul – Izmir

Istanbul – Lisbon

Istanbul – Miami

Istanbul – New York JFK

Istanbul – Porto

Istanbul – Washington Dulles

(Source: Aeroroutes)