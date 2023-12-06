Jetstar Asia wings to Okinawa

SINGAPORE, 7 December 2023: Jetstar Asia has resumed direct flights from Singapore to Okinawa, becoming the only airline to fly nonstop between Singapore and Japan’s stunning island holiday destination.

Using an A320 aircraft, the airline serves the route with three weekly flights departing Changi Airport at 0218 (SGT), and arriving in Naha Airport just after 0830 (JST). The resumption of Jetstar Asia’s second Japanese route follows the relaunch of services to Osaka a week earlier.

The Singapore low-cost carrier offers more than 54,000 low fares between popular destinations each year, responding to increasing demand and helping revitalise travel between Singapore and Japan.

Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi commented: “Japan remains high on the wish list for many travellers, and we are committed to expanding our network, enhancing connectivity, supporting tourism and helping our customers create incredible memories”.

Okinawa Prefectural Government Singapore Representative Office, Director Heat Ikehara welcomed Jetstar back to Okinawa, saying,

“Okinawa is the closest part of Japan to Singapore and offers a unique mix of various cultures and untouched nature, such as the World Natural Heritage Site of Yanbaru and Iriomote Island, which is surrounded by crystal-clear blue sea.”

Japan National Tourism Organisation Singapore Representative Office executive director Takuya Shiraishi said the long-awaited flight connectivity between Singapore and Okinawa was a strong start.

“We believe that more and more visitors from Singapore will be able to discover the charms of Okinawa and the hidden gems of Japan,” Shiraishi added.