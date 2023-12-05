BANGKOK, 6 December 2023: Elite Havens, Asia’s premier luxury villa rental company, has expanded its curated selection of more than 300 private luxury villas and chalets across Asia’s most awe-inspiring locations by introducing 32 new properties in Goa, India.

Signed in collaboration with India’s leading luxury vacation home rental company, Lohono Stays by Isprava, the new properties each feature a pool and expansive living spaces with restored heritage furniture, offering exclusivity, privacy, and India’s renowned hospitality.

Lauded for its long coastline, lush countryside, vibrant culture, and laid-back lifestyle, Goa beckons discerning travellers seeking exceptional experiences. With a dedicated team committed to crafting immersive local experiences, Elite Havens seamlessly links guests with an array of must-do activities – from the exploration of historic cathedrals and ancient forts to delighting in the rich flavours of local delicacies and meandering through fragrant spice plantations.

“Goa’s charm as a holiday destination lies in its accessibility and its capacity to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, making it a destination of choice for those seeking a tantalising food scene, cultural fusion, and a climate that promises a diverse and enriching experience,” said Elite Havens chief executive officer Maya Rigg.

“We are delighted to continue our thriving collaboration with Lohono Stays to offer discerning travellers access to Goa’s most exceptional holiday homes, ensuring they can experience the many wonders of this beautiful destination in the utmost comfort and convenience.”

Each villa in the collection was curated by Rigg together with Elite Havens cluster manager for Indonesia, India, and Sri Lanka, Alan Porteous.

On the new additions, Porteous commented: “These exclusive villas represent the pinnacle of comfort and sophistication, each a masterpiece of architectural design and elegance. From the moment you step into Villa Athena, a two-storey contemporary masterpiece, Estate de Alta Palmiera, offering lakehouse living, or Glasshouse on the Bay, a one-of-a-kind home built right on the edge of the water, you are enveloped in opulence and refinement that mirrors the grandeur of Goa’s cultural heritage. Each property in the collection has something special to offer discerning visitors.”

Mumbai serves as the major international entry point to India for Elite Havens’ core guest markets, including UK and Middle Eastern guests. Upon arriving in Mumbai, guests can take a brief domestic flight to reach the vibrant shores of Goa.

Elite Havens’ commitment to exceptional service includes offering comprehensive information to guests to help plan their journey, including booking private transfers and ongoing transportation throughout the stay.

“In a country known for its vibrant colours and warm hospitality, we invite everyone to explore the remarkable contrasts that make India truly unique, and we have everything in place to ensure visitors can see India in a different light,” said Rigg.

For more information about the new properties, please visit www.elitehavens.com/india-private-villas/.

Elite Havens’ article about the nine best things to see and do in Goa is available here.

About Elite Havens Luxury Villa Rentals and Management

For 20 years, Elite Havens has been a trusted name in luxury villa rentals and management, consistently offering travellers an escape from the ordinary. With a curated portfolio of nearly 300 private luxury villas and chalets across Asia’s most awe-inspiring destinations, Elite Havens specialises in crafting extraordinary experiences that transcend the commonplace.