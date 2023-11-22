LANGKAWI, 23 November 2023: Langkawi is attracting more business events in the post-Covid era, with meeting organisers taking a closer look at the island’s convention and accommodation options.

Famed for its duty-free shopping and the UNESCO Global Geopark, Langkawi is attracting more airlines and positioning the island as an attractive destination for corporate incentives.

Supported by Langkawi Development Authority, Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia (YIM) welcomes delegates to the Innovation Forum and Exhibition hosted from 28 to 30 November at Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC), Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa.

YIM, an agency under Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), is the organiser of the two-day event and is targeting the Langkawi community, students, teachers, community leaders and tourism industry players to join the ASEAN-India Grassroots Innovation Forum (AIGIF).

AIGIF is an annual business event focusing on innovation and collaboration between the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI), the Government of India’s Department of Science & Technology (DST) and the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) India.

For the AIGIF programme visit, https://aigif2023.yim.my/about/

In February 2024, LADA and the Malaysia Airports are jointly hosting RoutesAsia. This week-long event brings together airline and airport executives and is pivotal in highlighting destinations that could lead to new airline routes to power tourism expansion. LADA views the event as a crucial element that will help it reach its long-term goal of attracting more airlines to fly to the northern Malaysia island.

Earlier this year, the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023) was hosted from 23 to 27 May 2023, marking the return of business tourism to the island following the Covid pandemic.

More than 200 weekly flights serve Langkawi from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh, Kota Bahru, Johor Bahru, and Singapore.

In addition, Flydubai will introduce direct flights from Dubai to popular island destinations in Malaysia in early 2024. The low-cost airline schedules daily service to Penang and Langkawi starting 10 February 2024. The flight will stop in Penang before flying to Langkawi and returning to Dubai via Penang.

Langkawi is renowned for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests and stunning geological formations. Visitors can enjoy activities such as island hopping, cable car rides to the Sky Bridge and exploring the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park.

https://naturallylangkawi.my/