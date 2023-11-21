Club Med snow holidays soar

SINGAPORE, 22 November 2023: Club Med, a pioneer of all-inclusive holiday experiences and snow vacations, reports record activity and business volume for its mountain resorts.

In the first half of 2023, Club Med’s mountain business volume globally increased by 45% year-over-year, with a 30% growth in customers and a 10% increase in average daily rates (ADR) year-over-year. This growth is attributed to Club Med’s recent investments in upgrading its resorts, opening new resorts in Hokkaido, Japan and the French Alps and its focus on internationalising its customer base.

A zoom on total snow holiday bookings for the upcoming winter season reflects a robust 98% growth across East and South Asia and Pacific markets and an ADR growth of 27% compared with pre-pandemic, including new capacity from the opening of Club Med Kiroro Peak, Club Med Kiroro Grand, Club Med Changbaishan, Club Med Tignes and Club Med Val d’Isère. The business volume of APAC markets has increased by 107% compared to winter 2019 and by 22% compared to winter 2019, excluding the new capacity.

Club Med’s success in Japan is a testament to the company’s expertise in delivering exceptional snow mountain holidays. The fourth Club Med resort to open in Hokkaido this December, Club Med Kiroro Grand has achieved near full occupancy 12 weeks ahead of its opening, while the other three Hokkaido resorts continue to show similar levels as well, underscoring the trust guests have in Club Med to deliver outstanding snow holidays.

A recent 2023 Asia Snow Report by Club Med reveals that today’s travellers are seeking a complete, multi-faceted holiday experience, including comfortable accommodation, easy access to the slopes and winter sports expert instruction complemented with the availability of ski equipment rental, delicious cuisine, family-friendly activities, and festive après-ski entertainment. The study also provided valuable data and proof that premium all-inclusive experiences perfectly align with travellers’ needs and desires for a memorable winter vacation. Additionally, Japan tops the chart as the most popular snow holiday destination.

The business tourism sector is showing a strong rebound, and Club Med is benefiting from the recovery, with business volume this coming winter season growing by 13% against 2019 due to Rent-A-Resort bookings. Club Med’s Rent-A-Resort concept allows groups to book an entire resort exclusively for themselves, providing a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experience. The brand’s Mountain Resorts are a popular choice for both corporate and social events, thanks to their exceptional locations, world-class facilities, and all-inclusive packages.

“We are thrilled with the strong business growth we have seen in 2023, driven by our mountain resorts and events sector,” said Club Med CEO East, South Asia and Pacific Markets Rachael Harding. “This growth reinforces the unique value proposition and Club Med’s commitment to providing our guests with exceptional experiences. We are confident that our strategy is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for leisure and MICE travel.”

Club Med is poised to capitalise on the strong growth of mountain vacations for both leisure and business, thanks to its focus on providing complete holiday experiences that meet the expectations of today’s travellers and its portfolio of Mountain Resorts in some of the world’s most popular winter destinations.