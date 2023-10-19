SAMARKAND Uzbekistan, 20 October 2023: Uzbekistan families and holiday-makers searching for a unique winter escape need to look no further than Sabah, famed for its pristine landscapes, beaches, island resorts, and warm sunny weather.

Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai highlighted the trend among Uzbeks who typically gravitate towards destinations like Bali, UAE, Egypt, Vietnam, and Thailand to avoid the harsh winter between November and January.

Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai leads the STB board of directors and management team to a meeting with Tourism Malaysia director (Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan/Tajikistan Region) Nor Shazly Azmi (4th left), along with various Uzbek travel agents and airline representatives.

“Yet, they are yearning for fresh and sunny destinations to explore. When it comes to Malaysia, Langkawi is the destination they’re most familiar with,” he explained.

Joniston received feedback during an engagement session with the Tourism Malaysia director (Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan/Tajikistan Region) Nor Shazly Azmi, and various Uzbek travel agents and airline representatives earlier this week during a UNWTO event hosted in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The participating agencies included Air Samarkand, Aeronautica Commercial, Air Marakanda, Asia Luxe Agency, and Ammy Travel.

With Uzbek travellers showing a strong preference for beach destinations and tropical islands, Joniston said Sabah’s captivating landscapes, pristine waters, lush rainforests, and rich wildlife heritage make it an alluring choice.

Air Samarkand expressed interest in exploring direct flights from Samarkand to Kota Kinabalu during the engagement session.

In response, Joniston proposed initiating a familiarisation trip for agents and engaging social media influencers to pique interest in Sabah among the Uzbek citizens.

He also stressed that the Sabah Tourism Board is actively working on promoting the state through travel agencies and online platforms, sharing information about the best attractions, accommodations, and experiences available, among others.

Joniston, who is Sabah’s Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister, led a delegation of STB board members and management staff to the 25th UNWTO General Assembly held in Samarkand City.

During the event, Joniston met with the Japan Travel Bureau, Traveloka, the World Federation of Travel Guide Associations, and the International Federation of Camping, Caravanning, and Autocaravanning.

For more information on travel to Sabah visit: www.sabahtourism.com.