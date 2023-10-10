Hacks to ease travel stress

SINGAPORE, 11 October 2023: New research from Expedia shows air travel is a leading cause of stress for 55% of Americans, who find it more daunting than filing taxes or visiting the dentist.

To help break the cycle of stress, Expedia has released its 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, unpacking data-backed strategies for saving money and reducing stress.

The booking sweet spot

Domestic airfare should be booked 28 days before departure. Travellers saved up to 24% compared to those who booked at the last minute, surpassing the 10% savings travellers saw on average in 2022.

International airfare should be booked around 60 days before departure (no more than four months out) for optimal availability and savings (around 10% on average). Last year, the sweet spot was closer to six months out.

Sunday bargains

Sunday remains the cheapest day of the week to book flights, while Fridays are the most expensive. On average, travellers saved up to 13%.2.

Fly before 1500 to minimise the impact of delays and cancellations. Flights departing after 1500 statistically have a 50% higher chance of being cancelled than earlier flights.

Expedia’s Price Drop Protection

More than a quarter (28%) of US travellers check ticket prices even after booking, but this new product issues a refund if the ticket price drops on Expedia after booking.

The analysis also found that average ticket prices remain nearly flat compared to last year and flight cancellation rates have improved (1.7% of flights compared to 4.1% in 2023), positive trends for travellers that cited finding a good deal (61%) and worrying about disruptions (28%) as big contributors to stress.

“Regarding stress levels, booking your next flight shouldn’t be in the same ballpark as getting a cavity filled,” said Expedia Group Brands public relations head Melanie Fish. “The good news is many of the things that contribute to travel stress are getting better, and Expedia is constantly releasing new tools like Price Tracking and Price Drop Protection that make the whole booking and flying journey smoother.”

Expedia’s annual Air Travel Hacks Report is backed by an analysis of billions of data points and the world’s most extensive air ticketing database through collaboration with the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) and OAG.

“Airlines are adding capacity and increasing service to meet the sustained air travel demand we’ve seen throughout 2023,” said ARC managing director of data research Chuck Thackston. “Air travel has proven resilient over the past few years, with travellers increasingly taking to the skies for business and leisure. Fortunately for those travellers, the cost of airfare has been below 2022 levels for most of the year.”