SINGAPORE, 6 October 2023: Regent Seven Seas Cruises debuts four entertainment shows aboard its newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, launching in November 2023.

The productions celebrate the legacy of Broadway and its influence on at-sea entertainment worldwide during its inaugural season.

Entertainment Shows Debuting on Seven Seas Grandeur

Pasión

Celebrating the Tango, a dance that originated in Buenos Aires and is a captivating blend of cultures, Pasiónaims to capture the essence of this dance style by blending it with modern hits and creating dynamic vignettes.

Ignite the Night

Guests will be mesmerised by Ignite the Night, an unexpected mix of dance, style, and design. Inspired by the visual grandeur of American Idol, the exhilaration of the Video Music Awards, and the contagious energy of Dancing with the Stars, this show will be forward and exciting while feeling familiar.

Marauder’s Ball

Directed by Broadway pillar, John MacInnis, and with music orchestrations and arrangements by Grammy award-winning Jason Howland, Marauder’s Ball is a swashbuckling good time filled with adventure and excitement, all set to the beat of modern music infused with folkloric sea shanties and melodies.

ICONS

Delivering recognisable hits, ICONS gives the audience an engaging and contemporary VIP concert experience. It’s a journey through great music showcasing a stunning cast and featuring the music of beloved headliners like The Pointer Sisters, Hall & Oates, Adele, and Celine Dion.

About Seven Seas Grandeur

With a gross tonnage of 55,500 and only 746 guests, Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season begins in November 2023 and discovers the Mediterranean and the Caribbean on 18 sailings, including two transatlantic voyages. An official naming and blessing ceremony will be held for Seven Seas Grandeur at a gala event in Miami, Florida, on 10 December, 2023.