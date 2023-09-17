Jetstar renews pilot training partnership

SINGAPORE, 18 September 2023: Jetstar Asia prepares to welcome additional aircraft and has signed a new seven-year training partnership with Aviation Safety & Training (AST) for more than 200 new pilots and cabin crew.

The airline is ramping up services and should return to pre-Covid levels in its A320 operations in early 2024.

As a Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) approved training organisation, AST provides Airbus A320 simulator training to pilots and access to the cabin emergency evacuation trainer (CEET) at the state-of-the-art aviation training centre at Changi Business Park.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi, said the agreement ensured the Singapore low-cost airline would have a strong training partner to support their growth plans as they look to increase their fleet, recruit more crew and expand their network.

“Since its inception in 2018, our training partnership with AST has been a strong collaboration, especially as we worked together to address the challenges over the last three years,” Barathan said.

“This is why we’re so pleased to extend this strong partnership as we look forward to collaborating once again during a period of exciting growth.”

Jetstar Asia recently confirmed two A320 aircraft will join the fleet by the year’s end, with more than 200 new pilots and cabin crew being recruited to join the airline in the coming months.