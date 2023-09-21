BLTM names responsible tourism winners

SINGAPORE, 22 September 2023: The ICRT India Foundation, with support from Fairfest Media Ltd, organiser of OTM, BLTM & TTF shows, confirmed the winners of the Responsible Tourism Awards 2023.

The awards recognise the winners’ contribution to making tourism sustainable and their efforts to utilise tourism as a means to improve living conditions and preserve natural and cultural heritage.

The winners will be officially recognised at the BLTM – India’s leading trade show on Business + Leisure Travel and MICE, held at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi, at 1600 on 30 September 2023.

Those awarded Gold at the ICRT India Awards 2023 will gain direct entry into the Global Responsible Tourism Awards presented in London in early November.

Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 – Winners

Aura Voyages , New Delhi

, New Delhi Bhasa Sutra – Sustainable Journeys on Wheels – 100 Miles , Kolkata, West Bengal

, Kolkata, West Bengal City Explorer , New Delhi

, New Delhi Department of Tourism , Union Territory of Ladakh

, Union Territory of Ladakh Fagun Tourism , Assam

, Assam Fernweh Fair Travel , Chamoli, Uttarakhand

, Chamoli, Uttarakhand Holidays in Rural India , United Kingdom

, United Kingdom IHCL , Mumbai Maharashtra

, Mumbai Maharashtra Kerala RT Mission , Govt. of Kerala

, Govt. of Kerala Madla Village Tourism Development Committee – Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board , Bhopal

, Bhopal Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation

Meluha – The Fern , Mumbai – Maharashtra

, Mumbai – Maharashtra Odisha Eco-Tourism Foundation by Heritage Tours Puri , Odisha

, Odisha Pashoo Pakshee , Mumbai, Maharashtra

, Mumbai, Maharashtra Pench Tree Lodge (Pugdundee Safari) , Seoni, Madhya Pradesh

, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh Ranmangli Foundation , Nagpur, Maharashtra

, Nagpur, Maharashtra Sabarvani Village Tourism Development Committee – MP Tourism Board , Madhya Pradesh

, Madhya Pradesh Secret Paradise Maldives

Soar Excursions , Ahmedabad, Gujarat

, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Surwahi Social Ecoestate Kanha

Waghoba Eco Lodge – Pugdundee Safari , Tadoba, Maharashtra

, Tadoba, Maharashtra Wild Flower Villas, Goa

Winners to be awarded under the following six categories:

– Best for Tackling Plastic Waste

– Best for Meaningful Connections

– Best for Local Sourcing, Craft and Food

– Addressing Climate Change

– Best for Diversity and Inclusion

– Best for Nature-Positive Tourism

The show takes place from 29 to 30 September 2023 at the five-star Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in the heart of Delhi, featuring over 200 exhibitors from Europe, Asia and beyond.