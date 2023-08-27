Tourism Malaysia on a mission in India

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 August 2023: Tourism Malaysia completed its second roadshow to India on 26 August, a two-week-long mission that kicked off Amritsar followed by sales and networking sessions in Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, Goa, and Coachin.

Headed by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, the roadshow consisted of 45 local organisations comprising hotels and resorts, travel agents, tourism product owners, visa consultants, Malaysia-based airlines, and representatives from state tourism boards.

It Followed its first successful roadshow to five major cities in India that took place from 30 January to 7 February 2023, as well as its participation in the recent South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2023 and Travel Wedding Show in Udaipur, Tourism Malaysia aims.

The two-week-long roadshow featured networking programmes, including business-to-business (B2B) sessions and seminars focused on niche segments such as weddings, golf, filming, and shopping. In addition, the roadshow presented the Visit Malaysia Year, scheduled to take place in 2026.

This year, Malaysia targets 16.1 million international tourist arrivals with MYR49.3 billion in tourism receipts. India remains among the top countries contributing tourist arrivals to Malaysia. In 2022, Malaysia welcomed 324,548 Indian tourists, while in the first quarter of 2023, Malaysia received as many as 164,566 Indian tourists compared to 13,370 in the same period last year.

Currently, there are 158 flights with 30,032 seats offered weekly between India and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia and IndiGo. Indian tourists can now apply for Malaysia’s eVISA Multiple Entry Visa (MEV) via https://malaysiavisa.imi.gov.my/evisa/evisa.jsp.