PATTAYA, 31 August 2023: Royal Cliff Grand Hotel was recently awarded the 2023 Kayak Travel Awards by Kayak, a top-of-the-line travel booking platform that is part of Booking Holdings

Winners were determined based on reviews and ratings from real travellers worldwide, with a minimum overall rating of 80. That alone it a testament to Royal Cliff’s consistency in providing excellent hospitality and service as well as its distinguished facilities.

Photo Caption: Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, together with Thibault Sellier, Hotels Group Manager, Vankamon Athikomkulchai, Marketing and PR Manager of Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Abdulhadee Wayayok, Front Office Manager of Royal Cliff Grand Hotel with the 2023 Kayak Travel Awards awarded to the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group welcomed the accolade, describing it as a “stamp for travellers to trust that they will receive outstanding service when choosing to stay at the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel.”

Kayak process billions of queries across the platforms each year for travel information, helping millions of travellers around the globe make confident decisions. With every query, KAYAK searches hundreds of travel sites to show travellers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, hire cars and holiday packages.

Photo Caption: Royal Cliff Grand Hotel accommodates business and leisure travelers with multiple meeting rooms and modern leisure facilities. All rooms and suites come with 180 degrees panoramic sea views. Importantly, the staff strives to take care of everything so that you can take care of both your business and yourself for a truly productive and relaxing stay.

The hotel group’s press statement noted, “Thailand, specifically Pattaya, is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations. Staying in the right award-winning hotel can guarantee a luxurious experience that goes above and beyond the norm.”

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels, including the Kayak award-winning Royal Cliff Grand Hotel. Overall, the group has won over 280 national and international awards to date. This is the ideal luxury destination to discover everything you need for an exceptional holiday.

For bookings or more information visit www.royalcliff.com, or email [email protected].

