KUCHING, 4 August 2023: Kuching Food Festival is live, attracting foodies until 20 August, organised by the Kuching South City Council.

The event opened on 28 July, marking the return of a famous food festival that suffered a long pause during Covid.

The annual event promotes the state’s tourism and food industry and reflects Kuching’s title as the ‘UNESCO City of Gastronomy’.

Every evening starting at 1600, the gates open to a multitude of enthusiastic foodies who have queued to get the first crack at the lineup of food stalls crammed with local and international dishes. By 1800, the festival space is packed with visitors greeted with a maze of food stalls that serve a plethora of cosmopolitan food displayed at 285 booths. The nighttime entertainment extends to music concerts and dance.

Visitors can admire the greenery and capture aesthetic photos under the lights at the Garden Show before proceeding to the indoor trade fair, where various merchandise, exhibitions and galleries are open to shoppers.

Pick a couple of evenings from your holiday stay in Kuching to attend the festival, as one night would not be enough to experience the Kuching Festival 2023 fully. The show ends on 20 August.

For more information on highlighted events happening in Sarawak, visit https://sarawaktourism.com/

(Source: STB’s Hornbill Trail Newsletter August)