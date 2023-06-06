Tourism Malaysia on a mission in Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 June 2023: Tourism Malaysia is consolidating its marketing efforts in Taiwan to welcome more Taiwanese travellers back to its shores and reignite their passion for exploring Malaysia’s hidden gems.

Team Tourism Malaysia led the promotion at Taiwan’s largest tourism event, Taipei Tourism Expo (TTE) 2023, last week and followed through with a sales mission to the Kaohsiung International Travel Fair and a series of destination seminar presentations focusing on Taiwanese travel trade partners in Tainan and Taipei 6 to 8 June.

Tourism Malaysia presented travel options to travel consumers at the Taipei Tourism Expo. It strengthened partnerships with major tour operator associations in Taipei, Tainan and Kaohsiung, providing them with the latest holiday ideas and package options.

Tourism Malaysia, Director-General Dato Dr Ammar Abd. Ghapar said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 100,000 Taiwanese travellers to Malaysia this year. In 2022, Malaysia recorded 48,132 Taiwanese arrivals, thus reflecting strong pent-up demand in the post-pandemic, as Taiwan is one of the important markets for Malaysia’s tourism industry.

“Our presence in Taiwan manifests our commitment to forging closer collaborations with our counterparts to ensure Malaysia remains a preferred and top-of-mind destination in this market.”

Malaysia is targeting 16.1 million international tourist arrivals with a contribution of MYR49.2 billion (USD11.1 billion) in tourism receipts in 2023.

Currently, there are 64 direct flights from Taiwan to Malaysia, and Tourism Malaysia is expecting exponential growth from the Taiwan market, including the North Asian region.