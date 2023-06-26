SINGAPORE, 27 June 2023: OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels will add to investments in its home market of Hawaii with a planned acquisition at Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa.

Located in Līhu’e town on the ‘Garden Island’ of Kaua’i, the resort spans 25 lush acres of beachfront property and features 350 guestrooms with unparalleled ocean views. The transaction is expected to be completed and closed on 22 August 2023.

OUTRIGGER Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa.

Once acquired, Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa will represent an important milestone in OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels’ ongoing expansion efforts – offering guests a full-service resort on all four of the major Hawaiian Islands.

“OUTRIGGER’s legacy in Hawaii spans 75 years; we remain committed to being exceptional stewards of this special place and its rich cultural heritage while contributing to the prosperity of the local community,” said OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels President and CEO Jeff Wagoner. “OUTRIGGER managed Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa in the ’90s, so this transition feels like a welcome home – we look forward to further enhancing the property for our guests and hosts”.

This news comes on last month’s announcement that OUTRIGGER will be the new steward of Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel on Maui. It will be the seventh acquisition the company has made in the last two years here in Hawaii, Thailand and the Maldives.

The OUTRIGGER brand is renowned for its premier beach locations, must-see beach bars, authentic live music, signature experiences and a commitment to conservation.

For reservations and other information regarding the Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa, visit: www.kauaibeachresortandspa.com