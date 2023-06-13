Funding to fuel TA Network expansion

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2023: TA Network, the cloud-based technology solutions provider for travel and hospitality, has secured SGD4.5 million Series A Funding to scale its business across Asia.

TA Network’s distribution and turnkey solutions are facilitated by robust connectivity and digital payment services, bringing together Asia Pacific hotels, travel wholesalers, operators and destination management companies in a single open travel ecosystem.

Specialising in mission-critical enterprise software systems, TA Network has raised over SGD12 million since its inception. With this latest successful Series A round, TA Network plans to use the funds to expand in other regions, including the Greater China region and Asia Pacific, where there is strong demand for its services.

TA Network’s Co-Founder/COO Josef Foo noted: “Since inception, TA Network has established itself as a technological innovator, having developed proprietary know-how through full vertical integration, owning system development and testing operations entirely in-house. By providing maximum reliability, cost-efficiency, and agile solutions, we believe our high degree of automation allows for future scalability to serve increasing market demand.”

The funding round will accelerate the growth and adoption of TA Network platform services in Asia, which is also timely with the rising need for digitalisation as both inbound and outbound travel plans continue to gain speed across the Asian market.”

TA Network will use the investment to broaden its footprint through hiring resources and on-ground marketing activities and deepen its product offering to support its growth and geographic expansion.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels. High-performance platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities and transfers, dynamic packages, and digital payment solutions.