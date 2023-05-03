Vistara and Air India ink interline pact

GURUGRAM, India, 4 May 2023: Vistara has announced a bilateral interline partnership with Air India that offers customers a seamless, end-to-end experience across the combined network of both airlines.

This partnership allows customers to book mixed itineraries on a single ticket across both airlines. They also receive their boarding passes for all the sectors booked on a single ticket at the start of their journeys and travel hassle-free as their luggage gets checked in through to their final destinations.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “This partnership brings together two leading airlines in India to offer greater convenience and enhanced connectivity to customers travelling across our joint network. This reflects our deep-rooted commitment to offering our customers the finest and the most convenient way to fly worldwide. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Air India further and connect our customers to new destinations in their wide network.”

Vistara already has interline cooperation with Air India for irregular operations (IROPs), enabling both airlines to offer alternative first available options to their customers on each other’s flights to minimise inconvenience in case of any operational disruptions. Additionally, Vistara has interline through check-in agreements with 43 other airlines, including Codeshare with Air Canada, British Airways, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Swiss and United Airlines.

Last November, Singapore Airlines and Tata Group announced a merger between Air India and Vistara, with Singapore Airlines holding 25.1% of the merged entity. The merger should be completed by March 2024. Tata Group has indicated it will phase out the brand Vistara following the merger.

About Vistara

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015 with a fleet of 60 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 8 Airbus A321, 2 Boeing 737-800NG and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.