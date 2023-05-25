Tripadvisor names Best of the Best hotels

SINGAPORE, 26 May 2023: Tripadvisor declares the winners of its 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards. In its 21st edition, released Wednesday, the awards align with the kick-off of the summer travel season, revealing the best places to stay in Singapore and worldwide.

Based on 12 months (1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022) of Tripadvisor review data from over 1.5 million hotels, Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Hotels reveals travellers’ favourite accommodations across 10 categories.

In addition to the definitive list of Top Hotels, sub-categories include All-inclusive, B&Bs, Family-Friendly, Hottest New Hotels, Luxury, Out of the Ordinary Hotels, Small Hotels and two new additions for 2023; Best Hotels for Sleep and Best Hotels with Spas.

Rambagh Palace.

And the Winners are…

This year’s No. 1 Hotel in the prestigious Top Hotels category is Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Dubbed “The Jewel of Jaipur”, this 1835 palace-turned-luxurious hotel holds unbelievable extravagance. A new No. 1 winner for 2023, Rambagh Palace has over 5,000 five-bubble reviews and is beloved for its polo bar, historic suites and high tea.

In Singapore, The Barracks Hotel Sentosa ranks No 1 for travellers this year. Housed in a conserved colonial building, The Barracks Hotel Sentosa is an exclusive heritage hideaway. From rooms with direct access to an exclusive pool, all-day refreshments and evening cocktails at The Living Room, a guided Barracks heritage tour, to the Equerry reminiscent of the butler in noble colonial households, you will be immersed in the timeless romance and charm of The Barracks Hotel Sentosa. Coming in a close second in 2022, The Barracks Hotel Sentosa rose to the top this year based on glowing traveller reviews highlighting its warm hospitality, modern amenities and exquisite swimming pool, to name a few.

Top 10 Hotels in Singapore

Full Singapore lists are available for Top Hotels, Luxury Hotels.

Top 10 Hotels in the World

The distinguished Top Hotels list is a diverse ranking with winners from 19 countries worldwide, including 13 new winners for 2023.

Best of the Rest

Best Luxury Hotels: For travellers after the ultimate indulgence, this list recognises places with above-and-beyond hospitality and amenities for days. Also, the No.1 Top Hotel for 2023, Rambagh Palace in India, is the No 1 Luxury Hotel worldwide. In Singapore, the No. 1 ranked Luxury Hotel this year is Capella Singapore.

For travellers after the ultimate indulgence, this list recognises places with above-and-beyond hospitality and amenities for days. Also, the No.1 Top Hotel for 2023, Rambagh Palace in India, is the No 1 Luxury Hotel worldwide. In Singapore, the No. 1 ranked Luxury Hotel this year is Capella Singapore. Best Small Hotels: Small hotels can make a big impression–none more so than the winners of this category, highlighting travellers’ favourite hotels with 30 rooms or less. White House Hotel in Istanbul takes the top spot in the world for the second consecutive year. Closer to home, the No. 1 ranked Small Hotel in Asia is Adiwana Monkey Forest in Ubud, Indonesia.

Small hotels can make a big impression–none more so than the winners of this category, highlighting travellers’ favourite hotels with 30 rooms or less. White House Hotel in Istanbul takes the top spot in the world for the second consecutive year. Closer to home, the No. 1 ranked Small Hotel in Asia is Adiwana Monkey Forest in Ubud, Indonesia. Best Family-Friendly Hotels: Planning a family getaway can be difficult enough. To take some of the pressure out of planning, Tripadvisor spotlights the best stays offering fun stuff for kids, plus all the perks for parents. No 1 in the world is Ikos Andalusia in Spain. In Asia, the No. 1 winner is Premier Village Danang Resort in Vietnam. It is also No. 7 in the world, the only Asian hotel awarded among the top 10 best in the world.

Planning a family getaway can be difficult enough. To take some of the pressure out of planning, Tripadvisor spotlights the best stays offering fun stuff for kids, plus all the perks for parents. No 1 in the world is Ikos Andalusia in Spain. In Asia, the No. 1 winner is Premier Village Danang Resort in Vietnam. It is also No. 7 in the world, the only Asian hotel awarded among the top 10 best in the world. Best B&B and Inns: Great hospitality doesn’t always mean massive resorts; sometimes, the best stays are a cosy bed and breakfast. Last year’s favourites reign supreme: The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom, takes the No. 1 spot in the world for the second year in a row. The Darien Resort located in Ramnagar tops the list, No.1 in Asia and in India.

Great hospitality doesn’t always mean massive resorts; sometimes, the best stays are a cosy bed and breakfast. Last year’s favourites reign supreme: The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom, takes the No. 1 spot in the world for the second year in a row. The Darien Resort located in Ramnagar tops the list, No.1 in Asia and in India. Hottest New Hotels: As the hospitality industry continues to rebound, many new hotels have opened their doors, and OBLU SELECT Lobigili in the Maldives ranks No. 1 in the world. This 5-star resort, exclusively for adults, features nature-inspired designs that bring to life a secluded, castaway feel.

As the hospitality industry continues to rebound, many new hotels have opened their doors, and OBLU SELECT Lobigili in the Maldives ranks No. 1 in the world. This 5-star resort, exclusively for adults, features nature-inspired designs that bring to life a secluded, castaway feel. Out-of-the-Ordinary Hotels: Those looking for more bucket list adventures and Instagram-worthy photo-ops can explore Patagonia Camp in Chile, which is No. 1 in the world. Located within Torres del Paine National Park, this is the first luxury camp in South America with a chic collection of glamorous Yurts.

Those looking for more bucket list adventures and Instagram-worthy photo-ops can explore Patagonia Camp in Chile, which is No. 1 in the world. Located within Torres del Paine National Park, this is the first luxury camp in South America with a chic collection of glamorous Yurts. Best Hotels with Spas: Another new category for 2023. While many hotels aim to induce zen, none succeed quite like The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, the No 1 rated Spa Hotel. This is the “highest” hotel in the world, so it’s worth visiting the spa on the 116th floor for the views alone.

Another new category for 2023. While many hotels aim to induce zen, none succeed quite like The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, the No 1 rated Spa Hotel. This is the “highest” hotel in the world, so it’s worth visiting the spa on the 116th floor for the views alone. BestAll-Inclusive Hotels: For the hotels that hold everything you could ever need (and more), all in one place, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives is No.1 in the world.

For the hotels that hold everything you could ever need (and more), all in one place, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives is No.1 in the world. Best Hotels for Sleep: For travellers seeking out sweet dreams, Dromoland Castle Hotel in Ireland is rated No 1 in the world in this inaugural category. Welcoming guests since the 16th century, this grand hotel is tucked away in 450 acres of land.

All of the winners, including those in different countries and continents, can be seen here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels.