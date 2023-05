SEOUL, 9 May 2023: Together with three travel operators and one hotel, Sabah Tourism Board presented the state’s top tourist attractions at the Seoul International Travel Fair 2023.

The travel fair convened from 4 to 7 May at COEX Seoul.

Participating industry members from Sabah were Times Holidays Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, I-World Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Oh Yes Tour Sdn Bhd and Ming Garden Hotel & Residences.

For more information on Sabah Tourism Board visit

www.sabahtourism.com

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)