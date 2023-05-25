Pole-to-pole cruising

SINGAPORE, 26 May 2023: Holland America Line officially opened bookings on Wednesday for its Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole cruise departing in January 2025 on the cruise ship Volendam sailing from Fort Lauderdale.

Photo credit HAL. Volendam cruising Alaska.

2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole Highlights — Volendam

133 days. Departing 25 January 2025, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Follows a south-north-south route through the Panama Canal, down along the west coast of South America to Antarctica, and then up along Argentina and Brazil to the heart of the Amazon River. The ship then crosses the Atlantic Ocean to Africa, sails north to Europe and up to the North Cape before heading west across the northern Atlantic Ocean via Iceland and Greenland and finally down the eastern shores of North America.

Pole-to-Pole: Down south, Volendam spends four days of scenic cruising in Antarctica and up north, the ship crosses the Arctic Circle to the North Cape.

68 ports across five continents and 28 countries.

Eight overnight calls: Fuerte Amador, Panama; Callao (Lima), Peru; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Early booking bonus benefits

Guests who book the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole by 3 June 2024 receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to USD8,800 per person. Cruise fares for the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole begin at USD26,399, per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.