SINGAPORE, 2 May 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 56-year history of breaking boundaries, is counting down to its much-awaited return to sailing in Asia after more than three years when the newly revitalised Norwegian Jewel makes her grand return to Tokyo on 19 October 2023, and Singapore on 11 November 2023.

“After more than three years, we’re counting down to our return to Asia cruising once again!” said Ben Angell, NCL VP and Managing Director, APAC. “We know our guests can’t wait to explore closer to home, and as a smaller ship, Norwegian Jewel is the perfect size to explore Asia’s lesser-known ports while offering all the features we know local cruisers love, from showstopping musical acts and entertainment to a myriad of dining options that would delight any palette.”

Norwegian Jewel’s extensive six-month Asia season will offer 16 immersive, port-rich itineraries visiting 11 countries and sailing from nine different departure ports, including Tokyo and Yokohama in Japan; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia. With cruises ranging in length from 10-14 days, the season features several brand firsts: NCL’s first departures from Manila, Philippines and Seoul (Incheon), South Korea, as well as six new ports of call:

Manila, Boracay, Palawan and Salomague, Philippines

Bintan Island, Indonesia

Hualien, Taiwan

A focus on destination immersion means guests will enjoy country-intensive cruises that uncover the wonders of trending destinations like Korea, Indonesia and Japan; open-jaw itineraries that allow cruisers to book-end their trip with land tours; together with fewer sea days, longer stays in port and more overnights. Boasting an average of less than two sea days per sailing, up to 13.5 hours in destinations like Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as well as extended overnight stays in places that come alive at night, such as Phuket, Osaka and Bali (Benoa) – Norwegian Jewel provides the ultimate way to explore diverse cultures closer to home.

Beauty beach and limestone rocks, focus on the boats Aerial view of Puka beach in Boracay Island, Western Visayas, Philippines.

About Norwegian Jewel

With a capacity for 2,376 guests, Norwegian Jewel boasts 13 bars and 15 dining options, including three Asian restaurants: Sushi, Teppanyaki and Chin Chin, where friendly wait staff serve up freshly prepared noodles and wok-fried dishes. Guests can get active on the sports court for a basketball game or indulge in wellness at Mandara Spa and Thermal Suite, complete with Thalasso Therapy Pool, steam room and sauna. Showstopping entertainment includes Rock You Tonight, a high-energy production showcasing music from rock icons Queen, Journey and The Who.

The newly revitalised ship boasts completely refreshed accommodations, including staterooms, suites and bathrooms throughout, for the ultimate home away from home. And those with a taste for the finer things in life will fall in love with The Haven by Norwegian®. Located at the top of the ship, The Haven houses NCL’s most elevated suites and villas accommodating up to eight people, complete with a concierge and 24-hour butler service, a private sundeck and a pool exclusively for guests of The Haven.

For a limited time, NCL is offering incredible savings of up to 35% across the season.

Asia season highlights:

An 11-day Asia: Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam cruise from Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia to Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand via nine destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Sihanoukville in Cambodia and Ko Samui in Thailand. Departing 11 December 2023, fares start from USD$1,366*.

An 11-day Asia: Osaka, Kochi, Nagoya & Himeji cruise from Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan to Tokyo, Japan, with no sea days. 11 ports of call include Okinawa, Mt Fuji (Shimizu) and an overnight stay in Kyoto (Osaka). Departing 29 February 2024, fares start from USD$1,849.

An 11-day Asia: Thailand, Vietnam & Malaysia cruise from Singapore to Bangkok (Laem Chabang) via Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia as well as Phuket and Ko Samui in Thailand. Departing 5 January 2024, fares start from USD$1,689.

View Norwegian Jewel’s Asia itineraries here.

For more information or to book a cruise with NCL, contact a travel professional; call NCL in Australia on 1300 255 200 or in New Zealand on 0800 969 283; or visit www.ncl.com.

(Source: NCL)