SINGAPORE, 17 May 2023: The award-winning luxury OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has launched a Kids Stay and Eat Free promotion for new bookings until 31 October 2023.

It means two children under 12 can stay and eat free as part of their parents’ meal plan. Kids can either dine from the buffet or the kids’ menu in the resort’s five restaurants.

With this offer, all little VIPs can experience the beauty of Maldives’ sun and fun whilst the parents enjoy a stress-free vacation, spending less.

Kids can enjoy activities such as snorkelling, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and attending the marine biologist’s educational presentations on whale sharks, manta rays, coral life and much more. The resort’s astronomer also enjoys showing the night sky to families with a powerful telescope.

If holidaying with one child, the villa options include the chic Over Water Villas or the mesmerising Beach Villas, both of which can be booked with or without private pools.

A very comfortable option could be accommodation for two adults and two children in the spacious 184 sqm Two-Bedroom Beach Villa with a private pool. Its outdoor decks feature a daybed, dining area and private pool with sun loungers.

Varied dining options for all the family include Cuisine Gallery for international breakfast and dinner, Art-I-San for fine dining, Koto for Japanese, Moodhu Grill for the finest meats and seafood, or Koffee n Chill for teas, coffees, ice creams and pastries.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards selected OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort as one of the Top 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World 2022.

Based on 657 reviews as of mid-May, the resort boasts a 5.0 “Excellent” rating on TripAdvisor, with guest comments praising the property.

The resort is a convenient 25-minute seaplane ride from Male international airport.

To book the Kids Stay & Eat Free offer and for full T&Cs, contact your preferred travel agent or visit OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort on OUTRIGGER.com.

(Source: Outrigger Hospitality Group)