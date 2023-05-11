DUBAI, UAE 12 May 2023: Emirates inks Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with three tourism boards – Tourism Seychelles, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

All three agreements reaffirm the airline’s commitment to the island nations and outline key joint initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the respective countries.

The Seychelles

Emirates has been serving Seychelles since 2005, consistently contributing to the growth of its tourism industry. The airline’s commitment to the nation continues with the renewal of a decade-long partnership to promote tourism and broaden its appeal across Emirates’ global network of over 140 passenger destinations.

Emirates currently operates two daily flights to the island nation and was the first international airline to resume passenger services to Seychelles in August 2020, coinciding with the country’s re-opening to international tourists.

Mauritius

Now in its 20th year of service to the island nation and 10th year of partnership with Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), Emirates’ latest agreement includes initiatives designed to promote the nation’s tourism and trade industries.

Mauritius continues to be an important destination for Emirates. Last year, the airline celebrated 20 years of operations to the island nation, which has seen more than 6.5 million passengers carried on the Dubai-Mauritius route since 2002. The airline currently provides two direct daily flights to Mauritius, both operated by its flagship A380 aircraft.

Sri Lanka

Emirates has pledged its renewed support to promote tourism in Sri Lanka with an agreement that includes a host of initiatives designed to promote and play a key role in the revival of the nation’s tourism and trade industries and comes as part of the airline’s long-standing commitment to Sri Lanka which now spans 37 years.

Emirates launched its services to Sri Lanka in 1986 and has carried more than 11 million passengers on the route since then. The airline currently provides two direct daily flights to Colombo and a daily service via Male. It is also the only international carrier to serve the country with First Class services.

Visit: www.emirates.com

(Source: Emirates)