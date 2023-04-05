Bangkok Airways upgrades AVIAREP pact

SINGAPORE, 6 April 2023: AVIAREPS, a global general sales agency for airlines and destinations, is heading Bangkok Airways’s passenger sales in Europe and Australia, according to the travel firm’s announcement last week.

The GSA is now handling the airline’s sales in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Australia.

AVIAREPS is a leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food & beverage brands, initially representing Bangkok Airways in two European markets; France and Spain. Under the latest agreement, the GSA’s Bangkok Airways account rises to 13 countries covering the airline’s sales, reservations, and ticketing services.

The airline offers connections from Bangkok to popular tourist destinations in Thailand and internationally has flights to Cambodia, Singapore and the Maldives. Currently, it has a fleet of 35 aircraft; 13 Airbus A319, 4 A320 and 13 ATR72-600.

Commenting on the recent appointment AVIAREPS Chief operator officer aviation Marcelo Kaiser said: “We are very proud about the expansion of our partnership with Bangkok Airways, and our local teams specialised in airlines sales will help Bangkok Airways to expand their presence and increase sales in Europe and Australia.”