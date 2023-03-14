KOTA KINABALU,15 March 2023: Malaysia Airlines London and Sabah Tourism Board hosted 14 UK travel agents to Sabah on a familiarisation tour focusing on wildlife and cultural adventure.

Welcoming the group, which arrived in Sandakan last week, State Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said the UK was one of our key target markets to promote Sabah’s nature and wildlife tours.

“Sandakan is a nature-based destination known for its wildlife attractions and historical heritage, making it one of the destinations we promote in the UK market. In addition, Malaysia Airlines has direct flights to Sandakan from Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

The group visited main attractions such as the Agnes Keith House, St. Michael and All Angel’s Church, Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre, Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre and the Rainforest Discovery Centre, and wildlife adventure in Kinabatangan.

The six-day familiarisation trip also included hotel inspections in Kota Kinabalu, a cycling tour in Tuaran, a cultural experience at the Bajau Sama Cultural Centre, a traditional food cooking class at Bijan Cafe and Guesthouse and a fun yacht ride at Tunku Abdul Rahman Park.

Shangri-La Tanjung Aru, Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Nexus Resort Karambunai and Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu co-sponsored the group.

