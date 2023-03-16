RCL names MICE expert

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2023: Royal Caribbean International names Clem Galindo as its senior manager of international corporate incentive and charter sales.

Based in Royal Caribbean’s Miami office, Galindo joins the team driving the cruise line’s international event business, often termed MICE – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions. He will report to RCL’s global corporate incentive & charter sales director, Craig Jarrett.

Galindo has nearly 30 years of experience in the cruise industry, of which 25 years have been with the Royal Caribbean Group focused on international corporate business for Royal Caribbean International and Celebrities Cruises.