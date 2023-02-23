Scholarships for Phuket’s young hoteliers

PHUKET, 24 February 2023: The Phuket Hotels Association, representing 82 of the island’s top hotels and resorts, joins forces with the EHL Hospitality Business School to award online educational scholarships to three exceptional young candidates.

As part of its commitment to developing local talent, the association will financially support associates from three of its member hotels in Phuket to take five-week courses in leadership, finance and revenue.

Caption (from left to right): Kris Atienza from The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket; Thunchanok Kusolvititkul of Amanpuri; and Parichart Patchoo from Andara Resort & Villas.

Each programme is donated by EHL Hospitality Business School, recognised as a top hospitality management university with campuses in Switzerland and Singapore.

Following an application and evaluation process that received more than 30 entries from eligible professionals across Phuket, the scholarships were awarded to three young hoteliers last week.

Thunchanok Kusolvititkul from Amanpuri will take the leadership course.

Kris Atienza from The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Phuket, will embark on the finance programme.

Parichart Patchoo from Andara Resort & Villas takes the revenue training.

After completing their respective courses, the three young executives will be awarded EHL Hospitality Business School certificates, which are recognised by top employers worldwide.

These scholarships form part of the association’s focus on education, one of its four strategic pillars. Talent retention and development have emerged as critical issues worldwide during the post-pandemic era.

EHL was founded in 1893 as the world’s first hotel management school. Close to 130 years later, it has become an international education group with around 4 000 students, 30 000 alumni and educational programmes ranging from apprenticeships to master’s degrees, as well as professional short courses and executive education.