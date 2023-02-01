Regal rolls out Regala brand in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 2 February 2023: Regal Hotels International has launched Regala Hotels – a new hospitality brand debuting at Regala Skycity Hotel located at Hong Kong’s new SKYCITY hub.

The 1,200-room property, which has 90 suites, offers an 8% discount on room and suite packages booked via the official website before 31 March 2023.

From now until 28 February 2023, guests who book via the official website and stay in a deluxe suite – priced at HKD 2,500 per night – receive the equivalent in dining credits to be spent at the hotel’s three restaurants.

SKYCITY is a new retail, dining and entertainment destination opening next to Hong Kong International Airport this year. Regala Skycity Hotel is also directly connected to AsiaWorld-Expo and 11 SKIES via a two-minute walk on an enclosed footbridge. It is just a short ride from Hong Kong International Airport via the Airport Express or the hotel’s free shuttle bus.